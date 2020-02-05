|
|
Marie Therese (Morris) Clement Marie Morris Clement has been called home by our creator this morning. She was everyone's favorite Aunty, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend. Robert Clement and Marie Clement shared a long and beautiful marriage together, and raised three amazing children: Chance Clement, Nick Wilder and Jason Wilder, and Skylar who passed away at the young age of nine days.
We love you so very much. Our lives would have been very different without you. You always were able to smile and laugh no matter what. You were always happy and inspired many from family to friends to complete strangers. You were a Saint in the face of adversity and have brought a lot of joy to many.
Marie was an enrolled and very active member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, as she was a PeaceMaker, and also regularly attended Potawatomi language classes, as well as participating in volunteer work and community events.
Marie was voted as "Miss Wheelchair Kansas" in 2009?, board president of Three Rivers, actively worked on the diversity council of AARP, and had many hobbies. Marie liked gardening, beadwork, cooking, drawing, and most of all, spending time with family.
The world has lost a radiant being, and the world has a little less sparkle. But we have also gained a magnificent angel, who now gets to run and dance and be free amoungest our ancestors.
Give your loved ones an extra hug today, especially the ones that make life that much more enjoyable and you always look forward to seeing. We are all very thankful to have had her in our lives.
The rose ceremony will be held on the 6th at 6 PM and on the 7th, the funeral will be held from 2 PM to 3 PM at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton, KS. The burial will be after the funeral, with the wake at 5 PM at the old bingo hall across from the Praire Band Potowatomi government center at 16277 Q Road, Mayetta, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020