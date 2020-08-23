Marilyn Belle (Lowell) Anderson, 91 passed peacefully surrounded by members of her loving family on July 27, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1929 in Courtland, KS. to Dr. Perl Russell and Thelma (Morfoot) Lowell.



Marilyn graduated from Belleville High School in 1949. She attended Colorado Woman's College in Denver, CO. majoring in Journalism. While at CWC she was the sports writer for the school newspaper column titled, " T- Off With Ducky". Later she taught kindergarten in Narka and Atwood, KS.



Marilyn married the love of her life (Kenneth R. Anderson) on December 24, 1950 at the United Methodist Church in Belleville, KS. Marilyn was always involved in her local United Methodist Church. She had a strong and solid faith in Christ and loved being active as a natural leader. Marilyn was blessed with a kind spirit and a wonderful sense of humor.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, parents and a sister Anita Price Beaudin. She is survived by her sister Lois Beth Schmidt, Belleville, KS.



She is also survived by her three children, Melody (Steven) Granzow, Kelly (Bobbie) Anderson, Candy (TJ) Cunningham; and, ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.



Private family memorial services are pending. The family respectfully requests memorials be sent to any of the following: Samaritan's Purse, online or P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607; Garden City United Methodist Church 1106 N. Main St., Garden City, KS 67846; or First United Methodist Church, 2013 M St., Belleville, KS. 66935. Bachelor - Surber Funeral Home Belleville, KS is assisting with arrangements.



