|
|
Marilyn Darlene Oldham Marilyn Darlene Oldham, 73, of KCMO, passed away January 10, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, January 16, at Longview Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, January 17, at First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. Marilyn was born on January 19, 1946 in Lamar, Colorado to Harold Morris and Marian (Lacy) Morris. She was a 1964 graduate of Topeka High School. Marilyn married Dale R. Oldham on June 5, 1965. She spent many hours volunteering at Memorial Hospital helping youths with addiction, the KS Neurological Institute (KNI) and various animal shelters. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Leon Winters, Bud Morris and Roger Morris. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dale Oldham; sons, Kent Oldham (wife, Lisa) and Kevin Oldham (wife, Andrea); grandchildren: Zach, Max, Clayton, Landon, and Lucy; and a brother, Harold Dean Morris. Marilyn was loved by many and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020