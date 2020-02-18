Home

Marilyn E. (Kish) Zinn

Marilyn E. (Kish) Zinn Obituary
Marilyn E. (Kish) Zinn Marilyn Eleanor Zinn, 71, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Topeka, KS.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton on Friday, February 21, 2020 where the family will greet friends from 5 - 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEK-CAP or specifically to its Head Start program in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
