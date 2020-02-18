|
Marilyn E. (Kish) Zinn Marilyn Eleanor Zinn, 71, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Topeka, KS.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton on Friday, February 21, 2020 where the family will greet friends from 5 - 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEK-CAP or specifically to its Head Start program in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020