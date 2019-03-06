|
|
Marilyn (Mack) Edwards Marilyn (Mack) Edwards, 87, of Topeka, passed away on March 2, 2019.
She was born on August 12, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
She was preceded in death by husband, Leroy D. Edwards; and a son, David Edwards.
Survivors include children, Daniel Edwards (Diane), Lyle Edwards (Deann), Nancy Johnson (Vic), and Lila Edwards; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In following her wishes, cremation is planned and no services will be held.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019