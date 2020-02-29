|
Marilyn Frank Marilyn Frank, age 89, of Manhattan, died February 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born August 22, 1930, near Blaine, Kansas, the daughter of George Alfred and Florence Mildred (Wonnell) Eversmeier.
Survivors include her husband Daryle of the home; four children: Nancy Havenstein and her husband Robert of Lamar, CO, Jacquie Matthiesen and her husband Ken of Hermitage, TN, Randy Frank and his wife Lisa of Peoria, AZ, and Janet Stevenson and her husband Keith of Leawood, KS; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 2nd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Laura Burnett officiating. Interment will follow at the Westmoreland City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, March 1st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020