Marilyn Hall Topeka--Marilyn Elaine Hall, 84, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on June 16, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Mary George Hoon. Marilyn was raised in Springfield, Massachusetts until moving to Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1953, and then she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education, Home Economics and Clothing from Kansas State University. She taught school in St. Louis and Webster Grove, Missouri and in Berkeley, California. When her family moved to Lyndon in 1962, she worked as a substitute teacher, clerked at Wilma McDaniel's Dress Shop and the Petticoat Clothing Store, and worked in her husbands dental office. Also while in Lyndon, she was a member of the Lyndon United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, was a Girl Scout Leader and a member of E.H.U. She moved to Topeka in 2003 and became a member of the Countryside United Methodist Church where she was an office volunteer. On June 14, 1957, Marilyn was married to Lawrence "Larry" Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; an infant brother, John Wesley Hoon; and a son-in-law, Dreu Smith. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Larry of the home; her three children, Leslie Smith of Shawnee, Lora (Chuck) Cole of Grain Valley, Missouri and John (Tracy) Hall of Alpharetta, Georgia; her brother, Carl Hoon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; her twin sister, Marguerite Thomas of Mission Woods; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Marilyn will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 4 at the Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka (3221 SW Burlingame Rd.) The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Inurnment will be in the Lyndon Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyndon United Methodist Church or the Countryside United Methodist Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolence for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019