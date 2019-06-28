Home

Marilyn J. (Vanderwall) Barnes

Marilyn J. (Vanderwall) Barnes TOPEKA- Marilyn Barnes, 89, of Solider, KS passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Solider Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial may be given to Rolling Hills Christian Church or the Midland Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019
