Marilyn Jo (Foerschler) Revell Marilyn Revell, 57, of Topeka, died on November 16th, at the House at Midland Care surrounded by her family.
She was born in Abilene, Kansas on December 17, 1961 the daughter of William and Helen (Steele) Foerschler.
Marilyn was a graduate of Chapman High School and received her Bachelors of Arts degree in Communication from Fort Hays State University. Most recently she was employed as the licensing person for all of the social workers in the state of Kansas.
Marilyn was married to Walter Revell on November 3, 2001 in Topeka. He survives. She is also survived by three sons, Christopher (Trudie) Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Justin (Jesse) Revell, and two daughters, Megan (Galen) Godfrey and Amanda Revell as well as 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Dennis (Suzy), Kevin (Maria), and Robert (Paula) Foerschler, and two sisters, Kathy (Ray) Hoffman and Denise (Hank) Letourneau.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Foerschler.
She was cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22nd at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends and a rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Chapman, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Kansas Chapter for research of Metastatic Breast Cancer or the Holy Name Building Fund, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas, 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019