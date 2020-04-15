|
Marilyn K. Berberick, 88, of Topeka, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Leawood, Kansas.
She was born in Sabetha, Kansas on February 2, 1932 the daughter of Joseph and Ellen (McNally) Krogman. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Hayden High School.
Marilyn retired as a Secretary in Car Accounting for the BNSF Railway.
She was an active volunteer for Christ the King Church and Birthright of Topeka. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, playing Bridge, BUNCO, golfing and quilting. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Santa Fe Old Timers.
She married Donald L. Berberick at Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka on June 24, 1967. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2000. She is survived by a son, Patrick L. Berberick and wife Vicky of Wichita, a daughter, Janet E. Wahoff and husband Matt of Olathe, four grandchildren, Grace Wahoff, Zach Berberick, Lily Wahoff and Delaney Wahoff.
Marilyn was preceded in death by six siblings; Katherine Cortright, Gerturde Michaelis, Charles Krogman, Joseph Krogman, Margaret Overmeyer and Frank Krogman.
Marilyn will lie in state on Saturday, April 18th from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where her family will receive friends using social distancing. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 12:00 noon. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020