|
|
Marilyn Kay "Num-weh-t'mok" Hale-Wakolee Mayetta- "Num-weh-t'mok" Marilyn Kay Hale-Wakolee, age 79, of Mayetta, KS passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. She was born November 7, 1939 on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation, Mayetta, KS the daughter of the late Jess Sr. and Alfreida (Williams) Hale.
Marilyn attended Haskell Indian Institute from August of 1953 and graduated in 1957. She was a Haskell Cheerleader, member of the Haskell Indian Yearbook Leader and attended many out of state Alumni Reunions. She later graduated from the Clark Business School in Topeka, KS in 1972.
Marilyn worked at the Topeka Capitol Journal newspaper in Topeka for over 30 years as a full-time Pioneer Journeyman. She was active in the PBPN community, a long-time member of the PBPN enrollment committee, enjoyed bowling, attending powwows and danced her style. She was an advocate for important issues and took pride in helping others.
Marilyn attended the Assumption Catholic Church in Topeka, KS and she was also a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Drum Religion.
She was preceded in death by brothers Jess "Bonsie" Hale, Leslie "Chick" Hale, infant brother Wesley Hale; sisters Jolene Hale & Sylvia Hale-Smith; daughter Roberta Asselin.
Survivors include 5 daughters, Pamela Brewer Pahmahmie (Richard), Deanna Brewer, Angela Wakolee, all of Mayetta, KS; Patricia Wakolee, Lawrence, KS and two sons, Marcus Tuckwin & Anthony Royal both of Mayetta, KS; sisters Arnetta Hale, Topeka, KS, Maxine Begay, Mayetta, KS, Lorene Wahweotten, Denver, CO; grandchildren, Richele, Justin, Tamara, Daniela, Melissa, Tanner, Valerie, Bailee, Anthony, Dakota, Taylor, Cayden; and great grandchildren; a great great grandson; adopted children, Peter Asselin (Marion), Sandra Quintana, Kabot Hale (Paula).
Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Drum service will be at the Danceground Building on the Potawatomi Reservation on Sunday. Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Kennekuk Cemetery on the Kickapoo Reservation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019