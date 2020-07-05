Marilyn Morgan Hunt, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home in Desoto, KS.
Marilyn was born August 31, 1928 in Brazil, Indiana the daughter of Fred and Ann Miller. Marilyn married Rev. Billy M. Hunt on April 10, 1947 a union that lasted 59 years.
She was a homemaker and wife of a United Methodist Pastor for 50 years. They served in Nemaha County Kansas, Oakland United Methodist in Topeka, First United Methodist in Coffeyville KS and Crestview United Methodist, Topeka.
Marilyn is survived by her son Rick Hunt and wife, Marcia; daughter-in-law, Jacki Hunt; four grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by Billy her husband and her son Ted Hunt.
Cremation is planned and a private graveside service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka.
To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.