1/1
Marilyn M. Hunt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Morgan Hunt, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home in Desoto, KS.

Marilyn was born August 31, 1928 in Brazil, Indiana the daughter of Fred and Ann Miller. Marilyn married Rev. Billy M. Hunt on April 10, 1947 a union that lasted 59 years.

She was a homemaker and wife of a United Methodist Pastor for 50 years. They served in Nemaha County Kansas, Oakland United Methodist in Topeka, First United Methodist in Coffeyville KS and Crestview United Methodist, Topeka.

Marilyn is survived by her son Rick Hunt and wife, Marcia; daughter-in-law, Jacki Hunt; four grandsons and six great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by Billy her husband and her son Ted Hunt.

Cremation is planned and a private graveside service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka.

To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved