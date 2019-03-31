|
Marilyn N. (Severtson) Mohler Marilyn N. (Severtson) Mohler, 95, Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made Interim Healthcare of Topeka or Second Presbyterian Church or Helping Hands Humane Society. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Marilyn's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019