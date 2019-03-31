Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Mohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn N. (Severtson) Mohler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn N. (Severtson) Mohler Obituary
Marilyn N. (Severtson) Mohler Marilyn N. (Severtson) Mohler, 95, Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made Interim Healthcare of Topeka or Second Presbyterian Church or Helping Hands Humane Society. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Marilyn's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now