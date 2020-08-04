I’m so glad to have called Marilyn my friend. If her daughter wasn’t at my house, mine was at hers. We always had a lot of fun coaching fast pitch with the girls. Marilyn knew I wasn’t a morning person, so she would take the girls to school, and I would pick them up. I loved the story Marilyn told about the short, whirlwind romance with Tom. It really was true love! Marilyn, you will be missed by many, including me, but we will carry you in our hearts forever.

Sandy Larsen

Friend