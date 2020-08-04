1/1
Marilyn Ruth Wohlgemuth
1937 - 2020
Marilyn R. Wohlgemuth, age 83, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Marilyn was born July 3, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas the daughter of Roy and Marie (Rathert) Lauffer. She graduated from Atchison High School. She married Thomas Wohlgemuth July 20, 1957 in Nortonville, KS. Marilyn was a long-time active member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Topeka where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school secretary, VBS teacher, VBS superintendent, church secretary and CEF chairman. More recently, Marilyn was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Thomas, of over 63 years, three daughters, Diana (Paul) Duke, Kathleen "Kathy"(Kevin) Lefebvre and Sandra "Sandy"(Dave) Clement, all of Topeka; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ralph "Pete"Lauffer, Carilyn Blasi, Bette Long and Connie Lauffer. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state from noon - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Hospital and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 3, 2020
I am saddened to hear about Marilyn, and praying for your family. She was a caring and loving person whom I will always remember from my junior high and high school years!
Gina Bayliss
Friend
August 3, 2020
Absolutely loved Marilyn. Feel like she's been a part of my life forever. She will definitely be missed. Thoughts and prayers with you all.

Kathi & Jean Killman
Friend
August 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Kevin Robbins
Friend
August 2, 2020
I’m so glad to have called Marilyn my friend. If her daughter wasn’t at my house, mine was at hers. We always had a lot of fun coaching fast pitch with the girls. Marilyn knew I wasn’t a morning person, so she would take the girls to school, and I would pick them up. I loved the story Marilyn told about the short, whirlwind romance with Tom. It really was true love! Marilyn, you will be missed by many, including me, but we will carry you in our hearts forever.
Sandy Larsen
Friend
