Marilyn Volker Marilyn Louise Volker, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
Marilyn was married June 19, 1954, to John J. Volker, Jr. He preceded her in death.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Deb Butz (Don), Lisa Stine (Bill) and Renee Rector (Mike); granddaughters, Sara (Matt), Jenny (Gilbert), Kelly, Laura and Mira; two great-grandsons, Oliver and Bodhi; brother, Galen (Mary Jane); and her sweet Sheltie dog, Spencer.
Marilyn loved her family, numerous friends, neighbors, golf, gardening and "Her K.C. Royals".
Visitation will be 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019