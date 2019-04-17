Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Volker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Volker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Volker Obituary
Marilyn Volker Marilyn Louise Volker, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

Marilyn was married June 19, 1954, to John J. Volker, Jr. He preceded her in death.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Deb Butz (Don), Lisa Stine (Bill) and Renee Rector (Mike); granddaughters, Sara (Matt), Jenny (Gilbert), Kelly, Laura and Mira; two great-grandsons, Oliver and Bodhi; brother, Galen (Mary Jane); and her sweet Sheltie dog, Spencer.

Marilyn loved her family, numerous friends, neighbors, golf, gardening and "Her K.C. Royals".

Visitation will be 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now