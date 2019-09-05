|
Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson St. Marys-Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson of Duncannon, PA. passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. She was born March 17, 1964 in Topeka.
Marilyn is survived by her parents, Larry and Barbara Denton of St. Marys; sister, Cathy Howard (Troy), Brazil, IN; brothers, Alan Denton (Anne), DeSoto, MO. and Steve Denton (Kelly), St. Marys.
No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place later at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019