Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson St. Marys - Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson, of Duncannon, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. She was born March 17, 1964 in Topeka.
Marilyn is survived by her parents; Larry and Barbara Denton, of St. Marys; sister, Cathy Howard (Troy), Brazil, IN; brothers, Alan Denton (Anne), DeSoto, MO and Steve Denton (Kelly), St. Marys.
Inurnment graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday October 5, 2019 Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys.
