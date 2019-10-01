Home

Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson Obituary
Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson St. Marys - Marilyn (Denton) Wilkinson, of Duncannon, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. She was born March 17, 1964 in Topeka.

Marilyn is survived by her parents; Larry and Barbara Denton, of St. Marys; sister, Cathy Howard (Troy), Brazil, IN; brothers, Alan Denton (Anne), DeSoto, MO and Steve Denton (Kelly), St. Marys.

Inurnment graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday October 5, 2019 Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
