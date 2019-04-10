|
Marilynn Agnes (Shea) Demers Marilynn Agnes (Shea) Demers, 70, passed away peacefully in her home in Liberty, MO on April 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by services at 2:00 pm, on Friday, April 12, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Mission, KS 66202 (https://americanstroke.org/).
Marilynn was born March 19, 1949, in Kankakee, IL, the second of eight children of Paul Leo and Bernadette (Messier) Shea. Along with her parents, Marilynn was preceded in death by her sister, Mary.
Marilynn received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Washburn University and later received her Master's degree in Art Therapy from Emporia State University. She worked many years as a Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker. She later was dedicated to Art Therapy, owning and operating Naturally Yours, Inc., helping patients in hospice and assisted living, and those with special needs and memory care needs. Marilynn was a member of the American Art Therapy Association.
Survivors include her husband, Roland; children, Dawn Kelly (Brian), Denice Artzer and David Alberts (Jennifer); grandchildren, Wesley Alberts (Mandy), Jacob Kelly, Tyler Kelly, Zachary Artzer, Austin Alberts, Mason Alberts, Rachel Warren (Wendall), and Joetta Davis (David); seven great grandchildren; siblings, Paulette, Catherine, Gwen, Nancy, Leo and Lisa; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019