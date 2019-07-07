|
|
Marion Bradley "Brad" Bartlett Larned - Marion Bradley "Brad" Bartlett, 87, passed away July 3, 2019 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Westerville, Ohio.
Brad was born Oct. 3, 1931 in Stafford, Kansas; the son of Addison Albert and Clara Belle Titus Bartlett. He was the eighth of ten children. All of his siblings preceded him in death.
After graduating from Stafford High School in 1949 where he played football and ran track, he went to work as a telegrapher for ATS&F. After serving with the Army in Japan during the Korean War, Brad returned to his job with the railroad.
It was during this stint at the railroad in Great Bend where Brad met "the best thing that ever happened to me", his wife, LaVonne Marie Quincy. The pair married in 1955 and lived in Great Bend before moving to Hutchison in 1957. Brad attended Hutchison Junior College and moved to Topeka in 1959 to attend Washburn University where he graduated with a degree in Business.
Brad spent most of his life in Topeka where he was the Chief Financial Officer for Duffens Optical. Brad retired from Duffens with over 30 years of service.
Brad was a life long sports fan and enjoyed following the local high school and college sports teams in Northeast Kansas. He enjoyed traveling to support his favorite basketball teams.
Brad loved traveling and was particularly proud that a farm boy from Stafford saw so much of the world: Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ireland, Spain, Algeria, Canada, and most of the U.S. including train trips through Alaska and the Southwest.
When not traveling, Brad enjoyed practicing his woodworking skills. He was known for his expertise in rebuilding and refinishing furniture and restoring and revitalizing houses.
Brad was of the Christian faith and a member of the Disciples of Christ Church. He was a Mason and a member of the American Legion.
Brad is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaVonne. Other survivors include; a daughter Shannon Bartlett and wife Lisa Smith, Columbus, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12th, with Robert Sallee presiding. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned, Kansas. The family will be present 6-8p.m. Burial will be in Larned Cemetery, Larned, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to Washburn University in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019