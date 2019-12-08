Home

Marion Francis Heberling Marion F. Heberling, 89, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.Marion was born July 9, 1930, in Overbrook, Kansas, the son of Lyle and Amelia Sarah (Ainley) Heberling.

He attended schools in Osage County.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Marion was employed by the City of Topeka Forestry Department for 32 years, retiring in 1991.

Marion married Joann Klesath on February 18, 1961 in Topeka. She survives of the home. Other survivors include sons, Danny Heberling, Wellsville, Norman Heberling, Topeka; Alan Geiss, Kansas City, MO, Tom Geiss, El Paso, TX; daughter, Lorie Ann Morgan, Woodston, KS; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Loren "Butch" Heberling; sister, Millie Lang; and brothers, Johnny Heberling, Roger Helm and Herb Heberling,

Honoring Marion's request, cremation is planned and a Graveside inurnment service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
