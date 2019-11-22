|
Marion L. "Skip" Florence LINCOLN - Marion L. "Skip" Florence, 83, died November 19, 2019 at Salina Regional Health Center. He was born August 29, 1936 in Onaga, KS to Tressie (Burdett) and Clarence Florence. He was a career teacher and coach, an avid Jayhawk, Royals, and Chiefs fan, and community volunteer. He is survived and loved by his wife of fifty years, Pat, daughters Mindy Windholz (Kevin), Meghan Mai, son Dustin Florence, honorary daughter Meredith Hestand (Brandon), seven grandchildren, one honorary grandchild, brother Lyle Florence, sisters-in-law Deborah Ortiz and Florence Florence, brother-in-law Joe Ortiz, seven nephews, five nieces, cousins, great nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Pill Meskimen and Deanie Fager, brother Wayne Florence, brother-in-law Dean Meskimen, sister-in-law Lois Florence, and two nieces.
Per Skip's request, cremation was chosen and a private inurnment will take place. A celebration of life will be held in the near future in lieu of a traditional funeral.
Rather than flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, The Rebecca A. Morrison House, or the Lincoln County Hospital, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home - Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm, Lincoln, KS 67455.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019