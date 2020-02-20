|
Marita J. Lutz Marita J. Lutz, 84, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook. She was born September 29, 1935 in Axtell, Kansas, the daughter of Emmett Patrick and Helen Frances (Forst) Lynch.
Marita attended Berryton High School and graduated from Meriden High School. She worked many years for the Kansas Legislature serving as support staff to a Senate President and Speaker of the House. She loved gardening and earned the distinction of Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener. Marita was a member of Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and was a beloved member of the Dazzling Dozen Dinner Club.
Marita married Emil Lutz, Jr. on August 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Millie and Patrick.
Survivors include their children, Barbara (Bob) Sloan, Brian (Laura) Lutz, three grandchildren, Preston and Mallory Lutz and Grant Sloan. Also surviving are her siblings, Robert, Lyla and MaryAnn.
Cremation has taken place and private inurnment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery southeast of Topeka at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree or a tulip or make a memorial contribution to the Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners, 1740 SW Western Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020