Marjorie Ann Kratina Rossville-Marjorie Ann Kratina, 83, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Oakley Place in Rossville.
On April 29, 1937, she was born in rural Silver Lake, the daughter of Elmer John and Agnes B. (Fleming) Crawshaw. Marjorie was raised in the Silver Lake community and graduated from Silver Lake High School.
In her youth, Marjorie was active in 4H and continued her love of the organization through coaching her own children in projects and serving as a club project leader.
Over the years, Marjorie dedicated her service to the Presbyterian Church of Rossville as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and a member of the Church Board. Marjorie was also a member of the United Presbyterian Women's organization where she served as secretary.
Marjorie worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Luce Press Clipping Bureau. At Luce Press Clipping Bureau in Topeka, she was an editor for 23 years. She retired in 2000. Marjorie was a member of the Rossville Presbyterian Church and also was a member of the Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128, Rossville. Marjorie supported the Moravian Lodge with her love of baking, making kolaches for events with the lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert Crawshaw, and a brother-in-law, David Hitchcock.
On November 18, 1955, Marjorie married John D. Kratina at the Rossville Presbyterian Church. He survives.
Other survivors include her son, John M. (Cynthia) Kratina, Topeka; her daughter, Tammy (Dennis) Biswell, Wamego, a sister, Barbara Hitchcock, Silver Lake, grandchildren, Jesse (Holly) Kratina, Joshua Kratina, Amanda Kratina, Richard (Katie) Biswell, and Rebecca Biswell; great-grandchildren, Finnly Kratina and Asher Kratina.
Marjorie had a deep love for her savior Jesus Christ serving him through her loving spirit, being a prayer warrior and caring for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and we look forward to the day we see her again.
Memorial services and interment will be in the Czech Moravian Cemetery, near Rossville to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Presbyterian Church or the Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128 and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Go to www.piperfuneralhome to leave online condolences.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020