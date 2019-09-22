Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Bunting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie "Toni" Bunting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie "Toni" Bunting Obituary
Marjorie "Toni" Bunting Marjorie "Toni" Bunting, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.

She was born and raised in Manhattan, KS, the daughter of Orville and Emma Swaim. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Grace Adams. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alfred; sons, Alan, Marc, Tod (Barbara) and Kyle (Pipi); grandchildren, Alan (Kim), Skye (Dustin) and Anthony (Jenna); and great-grandchildren, Addison, Chloe, Kinley, Emma and Logan.

Cremation and private inurnment have taken place. Her final resting place is in the Serve and Protect garden at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now