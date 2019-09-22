|
Marjorie "Toni" Bunting Marjorie "Toni" Bunting, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
She was born and raised in Manhattan, KS, the daughter of Orville and Emma Swaim. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Grace Adams. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alfred; sons, Alan, Marc, Tod (Barbara) and Kyle (Pipi); grandchildren, Alan (Kim), Skye (Dustin) and Anthony (Jenna); and great-grandchildren, Addison, Chloe, Kinley, Emma and Logan.
Cremation and private inurnment have taken place. Her final resting place is in the Serve and Protect garden at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019