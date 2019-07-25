|
|
Marjorie C (Schuh) Fisher Marjorie C. Fisher, age 92, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids.
Marjorie is the daughter of Carl M. and Elsie "Etta" (Oehler) Schuh. Survivors include three sons; Dennis (Karen) Fisher of Langdon, Steve (Deb) Fisher of Topeka and Terry (Vicki) Fisher of Blue Rapids, a daughter in law Shirley Fisher of Pleasant Dale, Nebraska, 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Lonnie Fisher, a grandson, Fred Fisher, a great grandson, Deonte Fisher, a sister Barbara Ann Schuh and six brothers; Carl Schuh, Walt Schuh, Arnold Schuh, Ronald Schuh, Albert Schuh and Glennes Schuh.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services are at 10:30 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Waterville United Methodist Church. Burial is at Riverside Cemetery, Waterville.
www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019