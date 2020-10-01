1/1
Marjorie (Parrish) Conklin
1964 - 2020
Marjorie Parrish Conklin, 78, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on September 29, 2020. She married the love of her life, Gary F. Conklin, and they married on January 25, 1964. He preceded her in death in 2008. Marjorie is survived by a daughter, Kellie White and her husband Dennis Fitzpatrick, of St. Louis, Missouri; a son, Cory Conklin and his wife Kay, of Kansas City, Missouri; her sister, Jannis Parrish, of Counce, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Julia White and Beck Fitzpatrick. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Westmoreland City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Westmoreland United Methodist Church or Topeka Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Westmoreland City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campanella-Evans Mortuary
612 E Hwy 24
Wamego, KS 66547
(785) 456-9811
