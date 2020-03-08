Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Marjorie G. (Gould) Adams

Marjorie G. (Gould) Adams Obituary
Marjorie G. (Gould) Adams Marjorie G. (Gould) Adams, 98, of Topeka, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born May 6, 1921, in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Francis Irving and Florence Zelma (Randall) Gould. She was a graduate of Manhattan High School and received a B. A. in Arts & Science from Kansas State University.

Marjorie was proud to be a homemaker for her family.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. Chapter CS.

Marjorie married James O. Adams on September 5, 1942 in Miami Beach, FL. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2013. Survivors include daughter, Terri J. Novosel, Topeka; sons, John I. Adams and wife, Nenita, Colorado Springs, CO, William "Clay" Adams and wife, Patti, Overbrook; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, James O. Adams, Jr; granddaughter, Beth Ann Novosel; two brothers and one sister.

Services will be private and inurnment will be in the Richland Cemetery at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
