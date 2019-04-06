|
|
Marjorie I. Buessing Marjorie Irene Buessing, 91, Axtell, died April 3, 2019 at Crestview Manor Nursing Home, Seneca, Kan.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, from noon until 5 p.m. at Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home, Axtell, Kan. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m., Sunday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Axtell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8 at St Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019