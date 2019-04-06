Home

Landreth-Popkess Funeral Home
Marjorie I. Buessing

Marjorie I. Buessing Obituary
Marjorie I. Buessing Marjorie Irene Buessing, 91, Axtell, died April 3, 2019 at Crestview Manor Nursing Home, Seneca, Kan.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, from noon until 5 p.m. at Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home, Axtell, Kan. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m., Sunday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Axtell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8 at St Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
