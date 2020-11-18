Marjorie J. Shoemaker, age 74, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2020. She was born October 3, 1946 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Edwin and Marjorie (Gibson ) Shoemaker. She has relatives in Napa Valley, California and Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.



Marjorie volunteered for many years at the Shawnee County Public Library's Red Carpet Program delivering books to the homebound. She also volunteered at Midland Care and The Topeka Civic Theater.



Marjorie was also employed by Menninger's consumer run organization "Morning Star", that delivered snacks on the campus.



Marjorie enjoyed art and had several paintings exhibited in the annual Creations of Hope art gallery. Marjorie's Art Therapist was Gabriela Adorino who supported her for many years in exploring different art techniques. Special thanks also to her friend of many years, Ray Padilla.



Marjorie also loved music and took voice lessons from Americana Music which is associated with Potwin Presbyterian Church.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Penwell-Gabel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Valeo's Community Residence Program, 5401 SW 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606.



