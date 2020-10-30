Marjorie Joy (Jasperson) Smith died October 28, 2020 at the age of 87 at Brewster Place Health Center in Topeka, Kansas. She was born to Harold and Margaret (Joy) Jasperson in Hays, Kansas on October 8, 1933. She attended Potwin Elementary and Roosevelt Junior High School. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1951 and Washburn University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Elementary Education degree. She married her high school sweetheart, Doane Smith, on February 19, 1955. They enjoyed 37 beautiful years together until his death on February 8, 1992. Two children; Joy Eleese and Knowles Doane were born to them.



Marjorie taught kindergarten at State Street Elementary in Topeka for one year before Doane was called away from Washburn Law School after receiving a commission in the United States Air Force. Air Force bases In Houston, TX, Biloxi, MS and Japan became their homes away from home and they welcomed their children during those years. In 1960, the family returned to Topeka. Doane and Marjorie soon purchased the Topeka NAPA automotive parts business from Marjorie's parents. The business expanded to 17 employee-owned stores before Doane's death. Marjorie remained in their home on Lake Sherwood until her move to Brewster Place in 2012.



Marjorie loved her family and countless friends. They blessed her with great joy. She was a woman of many interests and hobbies and to that end, she was a life-long learner. She traveled the world, first with Doane and after his death, with family and friends. Her home was a showplace of mementos from her travels. Among her favorites were Japanese artwork, Turkish rugs, Mexican pottery, and masks. Her personal library contained hundreds of books of all genres which she read and discussed with opinionated passion and joy. A gifted artist, she loved to paint, design & sew needlepoint/embroidery/crewel, and knit. Her greatest passion, however, was entertaining. She loved planning parties and reunions and was an excellent cook. She was happiest in the company of family or friends in the setting of good food and rousing conversation. When her beloved granddaughters, Allison and Elizabeth, were born in 1985 and 1987, she assumed her most precious role of Grammy.



She was a joiner and devoted volunteer and enjoyed serving her community in many capacities and leadership positions. She was a member of Girls Scouts of America (both as a scout and as a troop leader), Delta Gamma Sorority, Junior League of Topeka, various PTAs, P.E.O. Chapter DV, Stormont-Vail Hospital Auxiliary, Topeka Country Club, Le Bon Vivant, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, The Women's Fund, and the Topeka High School Historical Society. For many years, she participated in the Menninger Bible Study Course, volunteered as a tutor to elementary school students in under-served schools and served as an election volunteer at polling stations. She loved being a part of various bridge groups and book clubs.



She is survived by her two children: Joy Eleese Dodd (Steven) and Knowles Doane Smith. Two granddaughters: Allison Dodd (Corey Roderick) and Elizabeth Vohland (Edwin), and two great-grandchildren William Vohland and Weaver Roderick. Surviving siblings include: Glenda Reid Harrison, Nancy Perry (Ken), John Jasperson (Mary Jo), and Marc Jasperson (Celeste), brother-in-law Richard Young and sister-inlaw Caddy Brownell Smith. Also surviving are numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her sister Eleese. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and interred with Doane at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.



Marjorie was diagnosed with dementia in her later years. The condition gradually diminished her mental and physical capabilities but she never lost her smile or the twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes. Her family will be forever grateful to the loving care the wonderful staff at Brewster Place gave her for the 8 years she was a resident. In the timeless words of A.A. Milne and his bear Pooh, "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."



Suggested memorial donations include Brewster Foundation, First Presbyterian Church, and Topeka High School Historical Society. Marjorie Joy (Jasperson) Smith



