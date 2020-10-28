Marjorie L. Bush, 82, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Masks and social distancing must be observed. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, 125 SE Airport Dr., Topeka, Kansas 66619 or to Walnut View Christian Church, 3634 SE 37th St., Topeka, Kansas 66605.
