|
|
Marjorie L. "Marge" Hersh Marjorie L. (Marge) Hersh 94 of Topeka, KS, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Midland Care Hospice House in Topeka, KS. She was born in Delia, KS, on November 25, 1924, the daughter of Clarence T and Anna L Reilly Gideon. While living in Topeka, Marge attended Boswell Junior High, Topeka High School, Washburn University. She worked as a draftsman for both Bell Telephone and Kansas Power and Light.
She is survived by her children: Lisa A Hersh, Portland, OR, John M Hersh, (Linda), Topeka, George M Hersh II, (Marcia), Olathe, Brian C Hersh, (Lonna) Topeka, Grandchildren Jessica Dercher, (Tom), Ashley Tomes, (Janson), Jamie Murray, (Andrew), Mark Hersh,(Jaclyn) Allison Offield, (Daniel), Melissa Hersh, Whitney Hersh, Katelyn Hersh, Emily Hersh, Shelby Hersh. Great Grandchildren Zachary and Brody Dercher, Weston, Grant and Baker Mae Tomes, Clara, and Quinn Murray. Seven Nieces and Seven Nephews.
At her request, services will be private. Celebration of Life gathering will be held at The Foundry Event Center 400 SW 33rd St Topeka, KS 66614 on November 10, 2019 from 4-6 pm for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Topeka High School Historical Society, 800 SW 10th St, Topeka, KS 66612, Midland Hospice Care in Topeka or to the . To view the entire Obituary online go to angelsabovecs.com/obituaries
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019