Marjorie Louise Hunsicker MARJORIE LOUISE HNSICKER Osage City- Marjorie Louise Hunsicker, age 101, went to be with the Lord on, March 22, 2019 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City. Mrs. Hunsicker donated her body to science. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Family request casual attire. Family requests casual attire. In lieu of flowers, family request that memorial be made to Osage County Ministries and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019