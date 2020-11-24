1/1
Marjorie R. Lloyd
{ "" }
Marjorie R. Lloyd, 90, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Brewster Health Center. She was born August 16, 1930 in Westmoreland, Kansas, the daughter of Otto and Alice Olson.

Marjorie graduated from Salina High School in 1948. She was head seamstress at Design Forum for 21 years. She was an active member of the Maple Hill Senior Center, General Federated Women's Club of Kansas and Sunflower Sue Club .

She joined the Catholic Church in 2010 and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys Kansas.

Marjorie married Warren Lloyd on November 6, 1948 in Topeka. She is survived by her brother Bob Olson, Salina; her son Keith Lloyd (Elaine), Eskridge and daughter Pat Brown (Link), Topeka; six grandchildren, six step grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Piper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Hill Senior Center 218 Main St., Maple Hill, Ks. 66507 or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 208 W. Bertrand, St. Mary's, Ks. 66536.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
