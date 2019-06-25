|
Marjorie Roy Marjorie Schenck Roy, 90, Topeka, Kansas died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Marjorie was born November 4, 1928, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Elsie and Manley Schenck. The family moved to North Platte, Nebraska in 1940, where she graduated from North Platte High School in 1946. She lived and worked in Topeka from 1948-1949.
Marjorie married Roland Roy in 1949 in North Platte and lived in seven states during her marriage. She worked for Federal Civil Service from 1968-1994, retiring as a Law Enforcement Communications Assistant for the North Sector of the Laredo, Texas Border Patrol. Marjorie also worked at the Marine Corps Supply Center in Barstow, California and as an Immigration Inspector at Houston Intercontinental Airport.
She was a member of Epsilan Sigma Alpha International Sorority, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Active Prime Timers, the Combat Air Museum and Catholic Singles Fellowship. She had been a member of Laredo Crime Stoppers and Crime Stoppers International.
Marjorie also volunteered at Kansas Social and Rehabilitation Services and Topeka Police Department for several years.
Survivors are her daughter, Marilyn Roy, Topeka; grandson, Eben Copple (Carolyn), Yardley PA; and great-grandson, Arthur Copple; brother, Bill Schenck, McCook NE; nine nieces, eight nephews and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, where the rosary will be prayed at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities Friendly Visitor program or Most Pure Heart of Mary Ministry to the Aging, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Marjorie's family is most grateful to the Visiting Angels caregivers who helped care so lovingly for Marjorie.
