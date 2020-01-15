Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Marjory Adair Trowbridge

Marjory Adair Trowbridge Obituary
Marjory Adair Trowbridge Marjory Adair Trowbridge, 94, died January 11, 2020 at Midland Care. She was born May 26, 1925 in Osawatomie, KS, daughter of Oscar and Josephine Klein and moved to Topeka four years later.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger and son, Mark. Survivors include daughter, Julia, brother, Oscar Klein Jr. and nieces and nephews.

While attending Washburn University, Marjory met Roger, a Navy WWII Veteran and together they eloped to California by train.

She was an avid reader to the end and enjoyed knitting, sewing and traveling. She and Roger traveled to Europe and Hawaii often.

Marjory was loyal to her family and honest, she will be missed.

Cremation is planned and per her request, there will be no services scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
