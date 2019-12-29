Home

Ferry Funeral Home
301 South Washington
Nevada, MO 64772
(417) 667-3322
Mark A. Dennis Obituary
Mark A. Dennis Mark A. Dennis, 69, Nevada, MO passed away on December 25, 2019. Mark was the son of Everett A. and Ethel L. Dennis (Deceased). Survivor includes his sister Denise A. Dean (Edward) of Topeka KS. Mark was married to Nancy - they later divorced. Mark was a Highland Park High School graduate of the class 1969. He served in the Kansas National Guard. Mark worked for Santa Fe Railroad until his retirement. Mark had lived in Elmont and Perry KS. After retiring he moved to Lake of the Ozarks where he wanted as his final resting place. He enjoyed driving his corvettes - was a member of the corvette club, boating at Perry Lake and Lake of the Ozarks.

A private memorial service with Military Honors will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested in his memory to in c/o Ferry Funeral Home, 301 S. Washington St., Nevada MO 64772.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
