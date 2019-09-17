|
|
Mark Allen Buck Mark Allen Buck, 67, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, with family by his side. Graveside services will be held on September 17 at 1:30pm at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, Kansas.
He was born in Winfield, Kansas on June 26, 1952, the only child of Jimmie and Helen Buck. After graduating from Winfield High School, he became the first member of his family to attend college, earning a bachelor's degree in Advertising and Journalism from the University of Kansas. While at KU, he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, where he formed lifelong friendships and developed a passion for Jayhawk basketball. He went on to attend Washburn University School of Law, serving on the Law Review and graduating first in his class.
Mark was a talented and ambitious attorney, practicing law in Kansas, Missouri, and Oregon. In 1998, he founded his own firm, Fairchild & Buck. Mark was a great teacher and skilled practitioner, arguing cases in the Eighth and Tenth Circuit Courts of Appeals, and was well-respected by his peers.
He married Cindi Penn Buck in Topeka, Kansas, where the couple raised two children, Rachel and Elliot. Mark was a tremendously devoted, patient, and present parent to his kids, in whom he instilled his love of learning, music, and laughter.
Despite being diagnosed with stage IV cancer in 2010, his spirit was inextinguishable. He was generous, compassionate, and kind, and he never met a stranger. Mark spent the last nine years of his life doing what he loved-making memories with family and friends, playing guitar and piano, golfing, cooking, and reading. He was quick to smile, and grateful for every day.
Mark is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Max Hodges; his son, Elliot Buck; his partner, Mary Song; his ex-wife, Cindi Buck; his mother's companion of many years, Kennith Terrell; and his constant comrade, Mike Hodges. Mark was beloved by all who knew him, and he will be missed deeply.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family suggests reaching out to a loved one, or sharing a smile with a stranger. To leave condolences, please see www.signaturefunerals.com. Arrangements: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019