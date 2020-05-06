|
|
Mark Anderson Edwards Mark Edwards passed on April 29, 2020. He was born August 7, 1982 the son of the late Earvin Edwards Sr and Mattie Jones Edwards. A visitation will be held at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel Thursday, May 7, 2020 , 5-7 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a mask or cloth face while in the facility. Please enter from the East Canopy Door. To leave a message of love for the family, please visit the BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020