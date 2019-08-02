|
Mark Bierly Graveside memorial service for Mark R. Bierly, who passed away May 22, 2019, will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Berryton, SE 89th and Ratner Road, on August 6, 2019 at 5:30pm. Reception with light refreshments will follow at Glaciers Edge Winery, 1636 SE 85th Street, Wakarusa. Mark is survived by: his wife, Heidi; parents, Robert and Charlene Bierly; brother, Kirk Bierly; and sister, Lisa Steinert. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to KPTS Channel 8, Wichita, in care of Elliot Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019