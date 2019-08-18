|
Dr. Mark Chapin Scott Mark Chapin Scott, 71, of Topeka, Kansas passed away July 7, 2019 at UCLA Ronald Regan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by friends and family. Dr. Scott attended Topeka public schools and graduated from Topeka West High in 1966. He became a member of the Alpha Nu Chapter of Beta Theta Pi at the University of Kansas, where he earned a BA degree and a Master of Arts degree in Slavic and Soviet Area Studies. Dr. Scott expanded his studies in Leningrad, Russia and Oxford, England and was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency as a Soviet Analyst in 1971. Leaving Federal government employment, Mark served on the staff of Kansas Governor Robert Docking then returned to KU to earn his PhD in History. Spending the rest of his professional career in his love of teaching, Mark taught at various California junior colleges and at Pepperdine University. It was no surprise that Mark married an educator, C'Ann Sluder of Pueblo, CO, who preceded him in death at their home in Ojai, CA in 1995. In his career, Mark authored many publications and books, the last being the soon release of children's stories through publishers Austin Macauley of New York. Son of Ted and Lee Scott of Topeka, KS, both deceased, Mark leaves behind a sister, Elaine Scott of Lees Summit, MO, cousins, many former students, associates, stepchildren and fantastic neighbors who embraced and absorbed him into their families. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday August 24 at Parker-Price Reception Hall, located at 245 NW Independence Ave., in North Topeka, KS. There will be a private interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. Donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or flowers would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019