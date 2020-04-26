|
|
Mr. Mark E. Gerard Mark Edward Gerard, 68, of Wamego, KS passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
On February 4, 1952 Mark was born to Donald and Helen (Gans) Gerard in Salina, KS. Mark graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career working at Kansas Power and Light. In 1991, he moved on to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Bureau of Water, in Topeka, KS. Mark retired in 2011.
Mark was a faithful volunteer at the Wamego Animal Shelter for many years. He was also a supporter of many animal rights organizations.
He is survived by a brother, Guy Gerard, Miramar Beach, FL; and an aunt, Shirley Gans, McPherson, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mark will be interred at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery near Salina, KS at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020