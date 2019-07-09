|
Mark L. Mannell Mark L. Mannell, 67, of Topeka, passed away on July 6, 2019 at a local hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 4, 1951 in Topeka, the son of Leon H. Mannell and JoAnn Y. Mannell.
He graduated from Topeka High School and went on to attend Washburn University.
Mark worked as a Parts Manager for Toyota and other dealerships for many years, earning the regional award for parts excellence; five years dedicated service.
He is survived by children, Courtney Mannell, Christopher Mannell, Joshua Mannell (Erica Webb); siblings, David Mannell (Scott Longere), Leann Mannell (Jack Quiett); as well as several grandchildren.
Mark was an NHRA enthusiast, following the drag races 40-50 years, and an avid KSU Wildcat fan. During his younger years he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball. He was an Eagle Scout and received the God and Country Award, attending numerous national Jamborees. He was a huge animal lover, and also enjoyed camping and fishing.
He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family. Mark never met a stranger, always treating others with kindness and respect.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019