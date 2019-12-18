|
Mark Lynn FitzGerald Mark Lynn FitzGerald of Meriden, Kansas passed away peacefully on December 13th, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Mark was born September 19, 1947, the son of Marie and Desmond FitzGerald of Beattie, KS.
Survivors include his brother John (Pam), sisters Mary (Jack), and Mona; a son Kyle (Abigail), two daughters Kyna (Chris), and April, a step daughter Lorie; 6 grandchildren; his significant other Michelle Eisermann and his beloved dog, Yapper.
A celebration of life will take place from 2-5pm, December 21 at the in Meriden, KS. Burial will take place at 11am, December 28 in Beattie, KS. For more details and additional updates, please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019