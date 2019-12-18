Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midwest Cremation Society, Inc.
525 SE 37th St
Topeka, KS 66605
785-249-6815
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark FitzGerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lynn FitzGerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lynn FitzGerald Obituary
Mark Lynn FitzGerald Mark Lynn FitzGerald of Meriden, Kansas passed away peacefully on December 13th, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Mark was born September 19, 1947, the son of Marie and Desmond FitzGerald of Beattie, KS.

Survivors include his brother John (Pam), sisters Mary (Jack), and Mona; a son Kyle (Abigail), two daughters Kyna (Chris), and April, a step daughter Lorie; 6 grandchildren; his significant other Michelle Eisermann and his beloved dog, Yapper.

A celebration of life will take place from 2-5pm, December 21 at the in Meriden, KS. Burial will take place at 11am, December 28 in Beattie, KS. For more details and additional updates, please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -