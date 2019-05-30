Home

Mark R. Bierly

Mark R. Bierly Obituary
Mark R. Bierly Mark R. Bierly, 63, of Hutchinson, passed away May 22, 2019.

He was born November 21, 1955, in Manhattan, to Robert and Charlene (Fawl) Bierly.

On May 30, 1998, Mark married Heidi Kraus. She survives. Also surviving are: parents, Robert and Charlene Bierly, Overbrook; brother, Kirk, Overbrook; sister, Lisa Steinert and husband Mike, Wakarusa; nieces, Maribeth Steinert and Geneva Kraus; nephew, Matthew Steinert; and brother-in-law, Dave Kraus.

Memorial services are planned in Hutchinson at a later date. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
