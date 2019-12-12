|
Marlene Elizabeth Hackathorn, 82, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Wilbur and Mary Estochen James. Marlene graduated from high school in Glassport, PA in 1955. She was a Homemaker and was a member of the Lecompton United Methodist Church and UMC Women, the Goldenrods, Lecompton Sunshine Club and the Lecompton Historical Society. She married Denzil DeWayne "Hack" Hackathorn on January 5, 1957 at Glassport, PA. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2015. Survivors include two sons, John DeWayne (Susie) Hackathorn, Lecompton, Denzil "Denny" Lynn (Kathy) Hackathorn, Perry, a daughter, Marlene Cheryl (David) Jolly, Ozawkie, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlinda Hackathorn, two brothers, John W. James, Jr. and David James and a great-granddaughter, Brileigh Jess Jolly. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 14 at the Lecompton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday evening at the Barnett Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lecompton United Methodist Church or the Lawrence Humane Society and sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019