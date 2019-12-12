Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Lecompton United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Hackathorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Elizabeth Hackathorn


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Elizabeth Hackathorn Obituary
Marlene Elizabeth Hackathorn, 82, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Wilbur and Mary Estochen James. Marlene graduated from high school in Glassport, PA in 1955. She was a Homemaker and was a member of the Lecompton United Methodist Church and UMC Women, the Goldenrods, Lecompton Sunshine Club and the Lecompton Historical Society. She married Denzil DeWayne "Hack" Hackathorn on January 5, 1957 at Glassport, PA. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2015. Survivors include two sons, John DeWayne (Susie) Hackathorn, Lecompton, Denzil "Denny" Lynn (Kathy) Hackathorn, Perry, a daughter, Marlene Cheryl (David) Jolly, Ozawkie, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlinda Hackathorn, two brothers, John W. James, Jr. and David James and a great-granddaughter, Brileigh Jess Jolly. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 14 at the Lecompton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday evening at the Barnett Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lecompton United Methodist Church or the Lawrence Humane Society and sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com Marlene Marlene Elizabeth Elizabeth Hackathorn Hackathorn
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -