Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
6601 East Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80230
(303) 996-0869
Marlene Y. (Dean) Fleming

Marlene Y. (Dean) Fleming Obituary
Marlene Y. (Dean) Fleming Sunrise July 2, 1952 - Sunset January 28, 2020 - A homecoming ceremony was held at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora, Colorado. She had lived in Colorado since 1977.

Marlene was preceded in death by her father, Orange R. Dean III and her mother Eulah L. Sawyer Dean. She is survived by her sons Julius (Kelly), Howard and Brian. Also surviving, her siblings, sister Ursula Dean Barber and 7 brothers, Orange IV (Letha), Steve (Margaret) William (Toletha), Terrence, Merrill, Marcus (Loles), and Clifford (Sherrita)

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
