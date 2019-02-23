|
Marlin E. Bingham Marlin Bingham, 47, of Topeka passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Davidson Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019. Interment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Monday afternoon at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marlin Bingham Memorial Fund in care of Kaw Valley State Bank. To read his full obituary please visit www.davidsonfuneral .com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019